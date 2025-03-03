Northamptonshire granddaughter and 94-year-old grandad celebrate structural engineering success at IStructE event in London

Granddaughter and grandad celebrate together structural engineering success

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Institution of Structural Engineers (IStructE) recently held its annual event to present certificates to 80 Members and Fellows, recognising their official Chartered status with the Institution.

These events are celebrations of success and professionalism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, however, was an especially memorable occasion as a new Chartered Member, Grace Pearson (née Wright), was joined by her 94-year-old grandfather, Brian Norrey, who became an IStructE Chartered Member in January 1956.

Grace Pearson and Brian Norrey with their IStructE certificates.

Northamptonshire-based Grace says: “It was a privilege to have my grandad come to the event as my guest of honour. He’s a retired IStructE member, and it was wonderful to spend the day together, comparing certificates and discussing how engineering has changed and developed over the last 70 years.

“He’s my inspiration and a huge influence in my decision to become a structural engineer. It’s been an honour to have him supporting me through my career and I will look back on this moment with pride.”

Brian adds: “I am delighted Grace has followed in my footsteps. I am incredibly proud of Grace and have seen her develop from her undergraduate degree to a Chartered structural engineer. I know she worked hard to achieve her Membership, and I am chuffed that she chose to pursue structural engineering as a career.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yasmin Becker, IStructE’s CEO said: “It’s inspiring to see Grace follow in her grandad’s footsteps, to see structural engineering run in the family. I’m sure Grace will continue to forge her successful career as a Chartered structural engineer, just like her grandad.”

About Brian and Grace

Brian Norrey started his career aged 16 in Manchester, working as a draughtsman in a busy design office of structural fabrication firm Joseph Parks Ltd.

Here he attended Salford Technical College on day-release to achieve his ONC / HNC qualifications. He progressed in his career working mainly on commercial structural design projects with various structural engineering companies in the Manchester area.

Then in 1965, Brian took his young family to India to work for an American company as a Structural Engineer. Returning to the UK, Brian settled in Northamptonshire in 1969 working for the steel fabrication sector of A H Allen Ltd. as their General Manager, progressing to Managing Director for Bell & Webster Ltd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eventually, Brian branched out on his own as a structural design consultancy and later set up his own successful structural design and fabrication business, Norsteel Structures Ltd employing over 60 personnel in the design, fabrication and erection of major commercial and residential building projects.

Now in retirement, Brian hasn’t lost his desire to achieve. He has raised thousands of pounds for various charities by undertaking many daredevil activities, including being part of a team that skied every official piste in the French Alps; abseiling down a 127m lift tower in Northampton in 2021; and has been lucky to have flown in a Spitfire airplane.

Grace started her career with engineering consultancy Rolton on a summer placement in 2015, which progressed into a sponsored degree and placement programme. Grace currently works as a Senior Structural Engineer at global engineering services firm AtkinsRéalis, responsible for the design of educational and industrial steel frames.

Following her success in gaining Chartered status with IStructE, Grace is now keen to expand her professional credentials under the new registration as a Chartered Environmentalist with SocEnv. Grace is passionate about continuing to spread awareness and inspire the next generation of engineers by engaging with schools and students through mentoring programmes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Institution of Structural Engineers dates to 1908 and is now the world’s largest membership organisation dedicated to the art and science of structural engineering.

It has 30,000 members working in 139 countries around the world. Professional membership is one of the leading global benchmarks of competence and technical excellence. Members undergo rigorous technical assessment and commit to continual learning and development.