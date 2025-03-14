Northamptonshire goldfinch spotted 579km away in Ireland

A goldfinch

A male goldfinch first captured on the Courteenhall Estate in Northamptonshire during a ringing session has been re-trapped 579km away on the west coast of Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A male goldfinch first captured on the Courteenhall Estate in Northamptonshire during a ringing session has been re-trapped 579km away on the west coast of Ireland.

The goldfinch was ringed on 12 October 2023 in a copse on the Estate near Roade along with 200 other Goldfinches by ornithology expert Chris Payne, a licensed senior ringer and trainer for Northants Ringing Group and his ringing group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was then found 496 days later by another ringer on 19 February in Ardeamush in County Clare, Ireland.

Chris has worked with Courteenhall for a number of years and regularly audits the types, numbers and movements of birds to help the Estate to understand how populations are changing and what they can do to help increase their numbers.

Chris said: “We initially ringed this goldfinch at Courteenhall some 16 months ago and our team of ringers recorded his exact location, age, sex, wing length and general condition to add to the database of the British Trust for Ornithology (BTO).

“We were very surprised and delighted when he was recaptured under the same licence as us by a ringer in the west coast of Ireland – it’s quite some distance away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Recoveries like this are so important to understand bird movements around the country and abroad too.”

Rosie Davis, Estate Manager of Courteenhall, said: “It was very exciting to hear that one of our birds had flown all the way from Northamptonshire to Ireland. We’re looking forward to seeing if he flies back to us.”

The goldfinch, Latin name Carduelis carduelis, is a colourful finch with a bright red face and yellow wing patch known for its ‘delightful twittering song and call’.

Courteenhall has been in the Wake family in South Northamptonshire since 1672 and is run by Managing Partner Johnny Wake, Sustainable Farmer of the Year at the British Farming Awards 2024.