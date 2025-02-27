Northamptonshire Ghost Detective embarks on a twelve-month quest

Adrian H Perkins is a Northamptonshire author, best known for the Ghost Detective book series. He has now embarked on a twelve-month quest to investigate and write about some of Northamptonshire's more interesting stately homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the past thirty years, he has written books containing history research and ghost stories, trying to match one with the other. The book series, Ghost Detective, has been very successful. Still, apart from Apethorp Palace in Ghost Detective Four, he has investigated and written very little on other prestigious estates in Northamptonshire.

Countless people he has spoken to after talks he has given asked why he has not investigated more stately homes. We know many have stories of ghostly goings on, so yes, it is puzzling. Northampton has more than its fair share so what is the reason? It all comes down to money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adrian prides himself that over the past thirty years of investigating, he has never paid to investigate a location. Why? Because people who need his help simply reach out to him and his team and money is never discussed. Adrian said, we do not charge to investigate for someone and we do not expect to be charged for our help. Some of our cases have taken three years to complete thoroughly.

Ghost Detective Adrian H Perkins

He wants to see if a prestigious stately home with a history of being haunted would be willing for the Ghost Detective to come in and do a proper full investigation, including in-depth history research, to answer two questions, who is haunting the place, and why.

So, come on all you custodians of Northamptonshire’s historical locations, let us see which one will answer the call.

As a member of the Northampton Heritage Society, Adrian aims to showcase the history that Northampton has to offer, and his books are one way of doing just that. So that is his quest over the next twelve months.

Note, from Adrian.

The Ghost Detective on a pervious investigation at Apethorp Hall/Palace.

Wish me luck. Somehow, I think I am going to need it.

Adrian H Perkins