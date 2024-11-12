Northamptonshire firefighters and staff recognised for long service and life-saving efforts

Chief Fire Officer Nikki Watson presented a number of commendations at the annual awards ceremony

Firefighters in Northamptonshire have been commended for going above and beyond the call of duty for their work in helping to keep people safe across the county.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service awards ceremony took place on Friday (November 8) in Northampton and recognised heroic work and long service from firefighters and fire staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Fire Officer Nikki Watson presented three commendations to staff whose efforts helped to save and preserve life.

Among those to receive recognition were the Red Watch crew at Mereway. The crew – consisting of Watch Commander Aaron Childs, Crew Commander David Seymour and firefighters Philip Verity, Benjamin Wilkie-Jacznik and Kajetan Maczka – helped to save a high-risk missing person on the banks of the River Nene.

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone attended to help hand out an award and pay tribute to the efforts of firefighters

The crew were deployed to help Police, who were being hampered by poor weather conditions, and within 30 minutes they had located the man and found him in some distress. Despite the man being able to speak only a few words of English, firefighter Kajetan Maczka – who was fluent in the man’s native language – was able to calm him down and convince him to return to the air ambulance that was on standby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also commended for their work in dealing with a distressed person were Watch Commander Dan Ewen and firefighter Claire Corcoran. The duo responded to reports of a woman in Northampton who was in a great deal of distress and managed to find her in a nearby park.

They then took assertive action to prevent the woman from harming herself, and then stayed on scene to keep her calm until fellow emergency services arrived.

The third and final commendation was awarded to Watch Commander Chris Stephenson, who was recognised for his efforts while off-duty in helping to treat an injured casualty who had been involved in a road traffic collision on the A6 near Burton Latimer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Fire Officer Nikki Watson presents the water rescue crew from Mereway with their commendation for assisting a man on the banks of the River Nene

A number of other awards were presented to firefighters and fire staff, including Long Service and Good Conduct Awards for several people who have spent more than 20 years with the Fire Service. Nicky Evans, who works in the Service’s Control Room fielding 999 calls from members of the public, was also recognised for a staggering 40 years of service.

Corby White Watch were given the Community Award for their proactive work keeping the community safe – including holding safety events at Corby boating lake, giving fire safety advice at local food banks and working to remove fly-tipping in areas to prevent deliberate fires. The Community Award is now named after firefighter Hilmi Say, who was a member of Corby White Watch until he tragically passed away in January from cancer.

Oundle Fire Station was given the On-Call award for the retained station offering the best cover for its local community, as well as for the strong links it has forged within the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Prevention Team Leader Darren Carson was named the recipient of the inaugural NFRS Culture Award, which recognises individuals who demonstrate the highest values and ethics in every strand of their work.

Reflecting on the evening, Chief Fire Officer Nikki Watson said: “Since arriving at the Service earlier this year, I have been hugely impressed with the professionalism, enthusiasm and dedication I have seen from everyone I have met.

“This has been a fantastic opportunity to celebrate just some of the vital work that we do to serve our communities, and it is humbling to hear about the acts of bravery and compassion that have been carried out by our staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s important also to give recognition for the loyalty of firefighters and fire staff who have contributed for so long in helping to keep our residents safe, and I am proud of the dedication shown by each and every one of them.”

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone, who helped to present one of the awards, said: “I continue to be amazed by the efforts of our firefighters and fire staff, and it was a privilege to be able to attend the awards ceremony and celebrate their achievements.

“The Fire Service plays a vital role in making sure that our residents across the county feel safe, and I know they provide a service that people can rely on. It is only right that we take some time to reflect on the efforts of staff and recognise the valuable contribution that they all make.”