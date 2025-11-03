Northamptonshire firefighter to represent Great Britain at Veterans World Fencing Championships

Lee Robinson fencing

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) is proud to announce that Watch Manager Lee Robinson has been selected to represent Great Britain in the Men’s Sabre 40–49 category at the Veterans World Fencing Championships, taking place 10–20 November in Manama, Bahrain.

Lee has been competing in the Veterans Category for several years and expressed immense pride in his selection.

“This is the first year my age group was eligible for the Worlds, so to be selected feels like a real reward for all the years of practice,” he said.

Lee’s fencing journey began at age 16, initially as a way to recover from a running injury. He quickly fell in love with the sport and competed nationally in his 20s, achieving a top 30 ranking. After a break due to a car accident and family commitments, he returned to fencing in his 40s when his son took up the sport. Since then, Lee has gone from strength to strength, becoming the national age group champion in 2024 and placing 14th at the 2022 Commonwealth Fencing Championships.

Lee Robinson

Balancing his demanding role at Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service with international-level training has required dedication and support.

“I’m now fencing at least three times a week, plus gym sessions and competitions,” Lee explained. He credits the flexibility provided by the fire service – including sports leave and adjusted work schedules—for enabling him to pursue his passion.

Representing Great Britain is a significant milestone.

“It’s a massive step up from the level I usually compete at. The additional focus has really helped me improve. Without the selection, I don’t think I’d have reached the standard I’m at now.”

Lee Robinson in action

The Veterans World Fencing Championships will feature over 700 competitors across three weapons—Foil, Épée, and Sabre—divided by gender and age. The competition format includes a round of poules followed by direct elimination bouts.

“It’ll be the biggest competition I’ve ever been to, held in top-level facilities. I’m really looking forward to it,” Lee said.

Lee also highlighted how his career in the fire service has helped him maintain the fitness required for high-level sport.

“Lots of people stop doing sports as they get older, but I’ve been fortunate to stay fit and well enough to carry on.”

To others in the service considering taking up a sport or personal passion, Lee offers this advice:

“It’s been an amazing journey. I’ve made friends across the country, stayed motivated to live a healthier lifestyle, and found goals to work toward. If you’re thinking about it, go for it.”