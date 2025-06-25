Northamptonshire community summer event supported by homebuilder

The Wellingborough community has enjoyed its annual summer bonanza following sponsorship from Barratt and David Wilson Homes.

Glenvale Park Summer Bonanza, organised by Glenvale Park Residents Association, took place on Saturday 14th June and provided local residents with a range of stalls, including sweet treats, arts and crafts, as well as performances by a variety of groups, ranging from high-flying stunts to soulful singing.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ sponsorship of £500 went towards the event’s costs, helping the association to put on a brilliant day for residents to remember.

Paul Prosser, Chair at Glenvale Park Residents Association, said: “We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Barratt Homes for its generous support of our Summer Bonanza on Saturday 14th June. Events like this simply wouldn’t be possible without the backing of our sponsors, and we’re incredibly grateful for your commitment to the Glenvale Park community.

BN - A drone shot of the Summer Bonanza taking place at Glenvale Park

“This support plays a vital role in bringing people together and helping create lasting memories for families and neighbours alike. Thank you to Barratt Homes for being a valued part of our growing community.”

Amongst the performers were Top Cheer Athletics, The Davey Academy of Irish Dance, Stellar Dance School, Compass Theatre Company, Wellingborough Taekwon-do, and many more.

Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “We are delighted to support Glenvale Park Residents Association by sponsoring the Summer Bonanza. We hope our residents at Glenvale Park were able to enjoy the event in their new community, and we are glad to hear the day was a great success.

“We are proud of the community here in Wellingborough, and are excited to continue watching it grow as new residents settle in.”

Glenvale Park is set in 200 acres of parkland and green open space, and provides residents with a range of amenities and areas to enjoy including a primary school, community centre, local convenience store and coffee shop, as well as sports pitches and a large play area.