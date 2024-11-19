Northamptonshire community honours former Plumbco legend, Mick Howell, as “'Mickvember' fundraiser continues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northamptonshire, UK – The Northamptonshire community is coming together to honour the memory of Mick Howell, a beloved former Plumbco employee, who sadly passed away on November 11, 2024.

Mick, affectionately known as "Pap," had been the face of the “Mickvember” fundraiser, which was set up to support him after his recent diagnosis of Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

Although Mick passed away, his family and the Plumbco team are determined to continue the fundraiser in his honour. Funds raised will now help cover his funeral care, and any remaining donations will go to the MND Association and Movember, supporting vital work in the areas of MND awareness and men’s mental health.

A Life Well Lived

Mick Howell was an iconic figure, known for his infectious humour, boundless energy, and love for life. A true mod from the sixties, Mick was passionate about the music, style, and scooters that defined the era, and his vibrant personality shone through in everything he did. Having worked with Plumbco for over two decades, Mick was known for bringing laughter and warmth to the workplace, and his legacy lives on in the hearts of his colleagues and friends.

Friends and colleagues have shared their heartfelt tributes:“A true mod, scooterist, legend, mentor, and gentleman,” one long-time friend recalled.“A rare gem I have always been and shall always be proud to call my friend,”.“He was just simply brilliant,” shared a former colleague.“The most chilled out cool dad with a garden full of scooters,” another friend fondly remembered.

Continuing Mickvember

Mickvember has seen many fundraising activities throughout the month, from growing moustaches to sponsored events. This Friday (November 22), Plumbco staff will take on the “Walking to Work” challenge. Some team members from the Northampton branch will be walking from Long Buckby to the Plumbco office, raising funds along the way for Mick’s memory.

On November 29, both Plumbco branches will host a bake sale, and the community is invited to come along, enjoy some treats, and support the cause.

Karl Howell, Mick’s son, expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of support: “We’ve been so moved by the kindness of the Plumbco team and everyone who has supported us through this difficult time.

"My dad was a fighter until the very end, and we’re so thankful for all the continued efforts to raise awareness for MND and mental health. We’re honoured by the love that continues to surround him.”

How to Get Involved

The family and Plumbco team invite everyone to follow the progress of Mickvember on Plumbco’s Facebook and Instagram pages. For those wishing to contribute, donations can be made via the JustGiving page here: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/mickvember.

As Northamptonshire continues to celebrate Mick’s life, his memory remains a source of inspiration for all who knew him.