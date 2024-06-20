Northamptonshire community groups invited to apply for share of Co-op’s Local Community Fund

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Applications are now open for local community groups and charities to apply for a share of £5m funding from Co-op’s Local Community Fund.

Applications are now open for local community groups and charities to apply for a share of £5m funding from Co-op’s Local Community Fund.

The fund has supported almost 40,000 unique community projects across the UK since its launch in 2016, with groups receiving more than £100m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Co-op is now inviting local charities, community groups and voluntary organisations to apply for the latest round of funding.

Rebecca Birkbeck, Co-op

This year, Co-op is looking to support projects that help create sustainable futures for ‘people’ and our ‘planet’. Groups can apply if they are looking to deliver local projects with a focus on:

People: supporting young people to fulfil their potential; helping older residents feel connected or improving mental wellbeing

Planet: tackling climate change, reducing waste and resource use, or protecting nature

The Co-op is also keen to support projects that promote and celebrate diversity and inclusion.

Rebecca Birkbeck, Director of Community and Member Participation at Co-op said: “As a co-operative, our focus is to deliver increased value for our member-owners and their communities and we know that members really care about supporting local, grassroots projects. Through our Local Community Fund, we’re able to support local projects and initiatives that make a real difference to people and our planet in communities across the country.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Co-op

Successful causes will receive a minimum of £1,000. Wider-reaching benefits include 95% of causes saying that they felt more connected with their communities as a result of participating in Co-op’s Local Community Fund.