Northamptonshire Community Foundation launches Warm this Winter Appeal to help vulnerable older residents at risk of choosing to eat or heat

By Hazel Munn
Contributor
Published 18th Nov 2024, 09:04 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 15:12 GMT
During the Winter months, should our older and vulnerable neighbours have to choose between heating and eating? Is the question being asked by local grant-making charity Northamptonshire Community Foundation as they launch their Warm this Winter appeal.

Now entering its 14th year, the foundation’s winter appeal has so far raised more than £267,000. Every penny donated goes straight to the Warm this Winter Fund, through which the foundation awards grants to charities and community organisations working to tackle fuel poverty and help vulnerable pensioners on a low income.

Local community organisation BAK UP CIC used a grant from the Warm this Winter Fund to provide a safe, warm space and group activities including table tennis, crafts and knitting to older residents during the colder months.

Age UK Northamptonshire used their grant to fit 100 smoke detectors in the homes of older residents and ran electric blanket testing and replacement sessions for 40 residents, to prevent the dangers caused by old and faulty electric blankets.

With changes to who will receive the Winter Fuel Payment this year, many pensioners on low incomes will struggle more than ever and with energy prices expected to rise again, it’s set to be a tough winter as many of the most vulnerable and poorest older people try not to turn their heating on at all or cut back on food to save money.

Rachel McGrath, Chief Executive of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said: “We know that approximately 38,000 vulnerable, older residents in our county are experiencing fuel poverty, and with energy prices set to rise once again this Winter, the need for funding remains as urgent as ever.

“Any donation, big or small, will have a meaningful impact on those facing financial hardship. If you are able, please consider supporting our Warm this Winter appeal and helping us to ensure our vulnerable older neighbours are kept fed, warm and well as the temperature drops.”

To donate to Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s Warm this Winter appeal, visit their JustGiving page: www.justgiving.com/campaign/warmthiswinter2024

To find out more about the foundation’s work supporting our county’s most in-need residents, visit: www.ncf.uk.com/

