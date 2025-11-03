Northamptonshire Community Foundation Community Hero of the Week

Through Roots and Renewal, Corby CAN aims to raise awareness of climate change in a culturally meaningful and creative way.

Corby CAN (Corby Connects All Nations) was set up to create a space where people of all backgrounds can come together to share, learn, and celebrate culture as a bridge, not a barrier.

The CIC has recently launched a series of creative workshops called Roots and Renewal, which has been funded by Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s Small Green Arts Fund.

The workshops use arts and crafts activities to strengthen cultural pride and to curate opportunities for residents to learn about their neighbour’s heritage. Adults are encouraged to bring their children, to maintain their connection to the stories, dances, and customs that shaped generations before them.

Through Roots and Renewal, Corby CAN aims to raise awareness of climate change in a culturally meaningful and creative way. A blend of craft sessions, storytelling and reflection circles will highlight sustainable alternatives to plastic and fast-consumption habits by showcasing traditional Eastern European practices that have always respected nature.

The project will culminate in a Community Showcase event to celebrate participants’ creative work.

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is the county’s leading independent grant-making charity, providing much-needed and often life-changing grants to some of Northamptonshire’s most in-need residents. Since its inception in 2001, the foundation has awarded more than £24 million in grants.