Northamptonshire Community Foundation Community Hero of the Week

Fermynwoods Contemporary Art is an educational charity that commissions innovative and meaningful opportunities for artists to engage with audiences in public spaces across Northamptonshire and online.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A key focus of the charity is climate awareness, and a lot of their work around this topic has been funded by grant awards from Northamptonshire Community Foundation.

Earlier this year, Fermynwoods Contemporary Art received a grant from the Compton Fund to commission Halo, a poetic light installation by Swiss Danish artist Tobias Zehntner, at All Saints Church in Earls Barton. Halo featured a suspended light installation that illuminated the church’s architecture and formed halos above the audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halo was part of Fermynwoods’ Love and Light thematic programme, which addresses the climate crisis by fostering awareness, inspiring action, and cultivating a deeper connection between the Earth and its inhabitants, encouraging audiences to recognise that they are a part of something greater than themselves. With Halo specifically, Fermynwoods Contemporary Art aimed to create a sense of wonder and a shared experience for the local community.

Halo, All Saints Church, Earls Barton, 2025. Artist: Tobias Zehntner Photo: Andy Eathorne

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is a long-standing supporter of Fermynwoods Contemporary Art. The Foundation is the county’s leading independent grant-making charity, providing much-needed and often life-changing grants to some of Northamptonshire’s most in-need residents. Since its inception in 2001, the foundation has awarded more than £24 million in grants.