Northamptonshire Community Foundation Community Hero of the Week

Deep Roots Tall Trees brings people together to create art, empowering individuals and building communities.

The charity runs several community-focused projects, including adult and junior choirs, dance theatre and the Good Vibes Music and Film Youth Club.

To support the work of Deep Roots Tall Trees within Kingswood and Hazel Leys, Corby, the charity was awarded a grant from the Northamptonshire High Sheriff’s Initiative Fund.

This funding provided opportunities for young people in Corby to engage with music and music making and enabled weekly sessions with the Good Vibes Music and Film Youth Club, a debut live performance at Hazel Leys Happening Youth Club, and a collaborative project with Orchestras Live and musicians from The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

The young people taking part in these activities have since formed their own band, The Skoolerz, and have been able to experiment with new and different types of music, with the support of professional musicians.

The Northamptonshire High Sheriff’s Initiative Fund aims to develop projects which create safer and more cohesive communities. The fund is managed by Northamptonshire Community Foundation on behalf of the county’s High Sheriff.

The Foundation is the county’s leading independent grant-making charity, providing much-needed and often life-changing grants to some of Northamptonshire’s most in-need residents. Since its inception in 2001, the foundation has awarded more than £24 million in grants.