Northamptonshire Community Foundation Community Hero of the Week
The charity hosts nightclub events, festivals and an outreach disability community arts programme, alongside their annual community festival which promotes access to the Arts amongst disabled people.
Each year, dozens of stallholders join the festival network and hundreds of local people attend on the day, enjoying live dance, music and DJ performances. For many of the festival’s performers, it is the first time they’ve been given the opportunity to share their talents with a large audience.
Next year’s Rockin’ Roadrunner Festival is being supported by a grant award from the Cecil Pettit Fund, which is managed by Northamptonshire Community Foundation. The Foundation is the county’s leading independent grant-making charity, providing much-needed and often life-changing grants to some of Northamptonshire’s most in-need residents. Since its inception in 2001, the foundation has awarded more than £24 million in grants.