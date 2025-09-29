Northamptonshire Community Foundation Community Hero of the Week

The Silent Disco Project runs immersive and sensory-friendly silent disco sessions for communities across Northamptonshire, with the aim of creating joy and social connections through music.

The Silent Disco Project was recently awarded a grant from the Cecil Pettit Fund, which is managed by Northamptonshire Community Foundation. This funding has enabled The Golden Hour programme, a series of music-led silent disco sessions for people living with dementia, using wireless headphones and nostalgic music from the 1940s–60s to reduce agitation, lift moods, and encourage social connection.

The Golden Hour is a new pilot programme delivered across three care settings by trained facilitators. Organisations such as Age UK Northamptonshire are thrilled to be part of the programme; visitors to Age UK’s William and Patricia Day Centre enjoyed sessions which created a calm, joyful space full of singing, dancing, and connection.

The Silent Disco Project has launched The Golden Hour programme to broaden the support they can offer communities across Northamptonshire and surrounding counties, following three years of running successful wellbeing-focused silent disco sessions in a variety of care settings.

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is the county’s leading independent grant-making charity, providing much-needed and often life-changing grants to some of Northamptonshire’s most in-need residents. Since its inception in 2001, the foundation has awarded more than £24 million in grants.