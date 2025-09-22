Northamptonshire Community Foundation - Community Hero of the Week

By Hazel Munn
Contributor
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 12:07 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2025, 12:12 BST
A volunteer for Lakelands Hospice.placeholder image
Lakelands Hospice is committed to delivering the best possible care and specialist palliative support for people with cancer, heart failure and other life-limiting illnesses.

Lakelands is committed to honour an individual’s right to dignity and respect during all stages of their illness by improving the quality of life of all hospice and hospice at home patients and their families. The hospice at home service has been running for 13 years and has so far supported more than 850 people, and Lakelands also provides 1:1 bereavement counselling to those who need it.

The charity’s Day Hospice has been funded by Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s Northamptonshire Queen’s Institute Relief Fund, to enable the continuation of their vital day care and nursing support, which is provided free of charge for people in Corby and supporting areas in North Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is the county’s leading independent grant-making charity, providing much-needed and often life-changing grants to some of Northamptonshire’s most in-need residents. Since its inception in 2001, the foundation has awarded more than £24 million in grants.

