Northamptonshire Community Foundation - Community Hero of the Week

The Victoria Centre won the Tackling Inequalities Award at Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s Annual Awards 2023.
The Victoria Centre team are committed to improving the lives of all Wellingborough residents.

A large majority of the centre’s users come from low or no-income households, are of pensionable age, or have physical ailments and disabilities.

The centre’s Poverty Resilience project was set up to support local community members who are struggling with the rising cost of living, by providing food vouchers and tailored advice to 25 vulnerable households.

The project was derived following surveys and Q&A sessions that the Victoria Centre carried out at their weekly community café sessions, to make sure that the support provided was tailored to the specific needs of their community.

The Poverty Resilience Project was funded by a grant from the Margaret Giffen Community Fund, which is managed by Northamptonshire Community Foundation. The foundation is the county’s leading independent grant-making charity, providing much-needed and often life-changing grants to some of Northamptonshire’s most in-need residents. Since its inception in 2001, the foundation has awarded more than £24 million in grants.

