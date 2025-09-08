Northamptonshire Community Foundation - Community Hero of the Week

The opening of Northampton Saints Foundation’s Kettering Hub

The Northampton Saints Foundation uses the core values of rugby: teamwork, respect, enjoyment, discipline and sportsmanship, to inspire, support and educate people across Northamptonshire.

This year, the foundation opened their new Kettering Engage Hub, which was funded by a grant from Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s Northamptonshire Young People’s Fund.

The Kettering Engage Hub has expanded Northampton Saint’s Foundation’s work into the north of the county, providing ongoing support to young people who are struggling with mainstream education. The foundation runs six Engage Hubs across Northamptonshire; during the academic year 2023/24, 92% of Engage programme participants made a positive progression.

From each hub, daily onsite and offsite activities are designed to improve young people’s health, welfare and wellbeing, as well as their personal, social and life skills. Through the Engage programme, the foundation’s aim is to help participants form more positive relationships with others, with the goal of enabling them to return to education.

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is a long-time supporter of the Saints Foundation. The community foundation is the county’s leading independent grant-making charity, providing much-needed and often life-changing grants to some of Northamptonshire’s most in-need residents. Since its inception in 2001, the foundation has awarded more than £24 million in grants.