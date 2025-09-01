Northamptonshire Community Foundation - Community Hero of the Week

Sakhi Milap provides vital wellbeing services tailored to the needs of Asian women in Northamptonshire. Photo: Northamptonshire Community Foundation

Sakhi Milap provides vital wellbeing services tailored to the needs of Asian women in Northamptonshire.

Their self-help group activities promote self-development, self-confidence, friendship building and healthy lifestyles by helping participants to overcome the cultural, religious, physical and social barriers that often prevent them from easily accessing much-needed services.

Following a grant from the Northamptonshire Queen’s Institute Relief Fund, Sakhi Milap has developed a twice-weekly support group for Asian women who are widowed, single and/or informal carers of their spouse or children. The sessions aim to reduce social isolation by giving participants the opportunity to get out of the house and get involved in structured wellbeing activities designed to improve social connections alongside bettering mental and physical wellbeing.

The Northamptonshire Queen’s Institute Relief Fund is managed by Northamptonshire Community Foundation. The foundation is the county’s leading independent grant-making charity, providing much-needed and often life-changing grants to some of Northamptonshire’s most in-need residents. Since its inception in 2001, the foundation has awarded more than £24 million in grants.

