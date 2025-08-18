Northamptonshire Community Foundation - Community Hero of the Week

By Hazel Munn
Contributor
Published 18th Aug 2025, 11:20 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2025, 13:36 BST
North Northants Sports and Welfare Club's Be Safe programme provides free Keep Fit and Self Defence courses.placeholder image
North Northants Sports and Welfare Club was established in 1995, to improve mental health and physical wellbeing amongst Northamptonshire residents.

Through the Be Safe programme, the club runs free Keep Fit and Self Defence courses for women in Kettering and Corby, to promote community safety, self-defence skills, and self-confidence, as well as social connections between local residents. Each workshop is run by a qualified instructor and tailored to the needs of participants.

A grant from the Randal Charitable Foundation Fund, which is managed by Northamptonshire Community Foundation, funded the weekly Women’s Safety Sessions at Kingswood Neighbourhood Centre in Corby.

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is the county’s leading independent grant-making charity, providing much-needed and often life-changing grants to some of Northamptonshire’s most in-need residents. Since its inception in 2001, the foundation has awarded more than £24 million in grants.

