Northamptonshire Community Foundation - Community Hero of the Week

By Hazel Munn
Contributor
Published 18th Aug 2025, 11:22 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2025, 14:08 BST
Thomas’ Fund provides music therapy for babies, children and young people who live with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.placeholder image
Thomas’ Fund provides music therapy for babies, children and young people who live with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.
Thomas’ Fund provides music therapy for babies, children and young people who live with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions. Sessions are run by licensed Music Therapists and take place in hospitals, at home and in Early Years settings.

Thomas’ Fund was recently awarded a grant from the Northamptonshire Queen’s Institute Fund, which is managed by Northamptonshire Community Foundation. The funding will provide one year of weekly music therapy provision at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) unit at Kettering General Hospital, which will support around 100 infants and their parents.

Following music therapy sessions at the hospital, babies and parents who are transitioning from the NICU unit to their homes are offered at-home sessions to support this change.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is the county’s leading independent grant-making charity, providing much-needed and often life-changing grants to some of Northamptonshire’s most in-need residents. Since its inception in 2001, the foundation has awarded more than £24 million in grants.

Related topics:Northamptonshire
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice