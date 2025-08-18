Northamptonshire Community Foundation - Community Hero of the Week
Thomas’ Fund was recently awarded a grant from the Northamptonshire Queen’s Institute Fund, which is managed by Northamptonshire Community Foundation. The funding will provide one year of weekly music therapy provision at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) unit at Kettering General Hospital, which will support around 100 infants and their parents.
Following music therapy sessions at the hospital, babies and parents who are transitioning from the NICU unit to their homes are offered at-home sessions to support this change.
Northamptonshire Community Foundation is the county’s leading independent grant-making charity, providing much-needed and often life-changing grants to some of Northamptonshire’s most in-need residents. Since its inception in 2001, the foundation has awarded more than £24 million in grants.