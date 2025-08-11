Northamptonshire Community Foundation Community Hero of the Week

By Hazel Munn
Contributor
Published 11th Aug 2025, 10:50 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2025, 14:28 BST
Each year, Crick Scarecrow Festival brings enjoyment and community participation to the village of Crick.

The 16th edition of the annual festival took place in July 2025, supported by a grant from the Yelvertoft Wind Farm Community Benefit Fund which is managed by Northamptonshire Community Foundation.

Crick residents build their scarecrows and compete for the Scarecrow Award, which this year was won by Beatlemania, a collaborative entry from the neighbours of Marsh Close.

Residents and festival attendees are also entertained throughout the weekend by live music from local bands, Morris Dancers, funfair rides, Punch and Judy shows, a street market and stalls run by various local organisations.

Beatlemania won the 2025 Scarecrow Award at Crick Scarecrow Festival
Beatlemania won the 2025 Scarecrow Award at Crick Scarecrow Festival

Crick Scarecrow Festival is a much-loved and well attended even, which has been funded by the Yelvertoft Wind Farm Community Benefit Fund for several years.

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is the county’s leading independent grant-making charity, providing much-needed and often life-changing grants to some of Northamptonshire’s most in-need residents. Since its inception in 2001, the foundation has awarded more than £24 million in grants.

