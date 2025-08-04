Northamptonshire Community Foundation Community Hero of the Week
The organisation specialises in delivering creative, inclusive projects that place people at the heart of the process; co-creating imaginative, sensory, and nature-connected experiences that uplift, empower, and inspire.
Barefooted Arts are currently running their In Nature project, which is funded by Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s Small Green Arts Fund.
Through In Nature: Breathe, Create, Connect Barefooted are supporting older adults aged 60+ who are experiencing loneliness, isolation and disconnection. During a two-day immersive experience at Delapré Abbey, participants will explore their reciprocal relationship with the natural world through movement, music, storytelling and nature-based art.
The In Nature project includes movement, mindful walks, collecting natural materials, making seasonal art, planting bulbs, storytelling, music making, and exploring nature-based folklore and ecology. These activities are led by experienced arts and health practitioners and supported by a volunteer and Delapré Abbey’s Gardener.
