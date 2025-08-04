Northamptonshire Community Foundation Community Hero of the Week

Barefooted Arts is a Northamptonshire-based not-for-profit arts organisation that supports health, wellbeing, and quality of life through participation in the arts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The organisation specialises in delivering creative, inclusive projects that place people at the heart of the process; co-creating imaginative, sensory, and nature-connected experiences that uplift, empower, and inspire.

Barefooted Arts are currently running their In Nature project, which is funded by Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s Small Green Arts Fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through In Nature: Breathe, Create, Connect Barefooted are supporting older adults aged 60+ who are experiencing loneliness, isolation and disconnection. During a two-day immersive experience at Delapré Abbey, participants will explore their reciprocal relationship with the natural world through movement, music, storytelling and nature-based art.

Barefooted Arts is a Northamptonshire-based not-for-profit arts organisation.

The In Nature project includes movement, mindful walks, collecting natural materials, making seasonal art, planting bulbs, storytelling, music making, and exploring nature-based folklore and ecology. These activities are led by experienced arts and health practitioners and supported by a volunteer and Delapré Abbey’s Gardener.

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is the county’s leading independent grant-making charity, providing much-needed and often life-changing grants to some of Northamptonshire’s most in-need residents. Since its inception in 2001, the foundation has awarded more than £24 million in grants.