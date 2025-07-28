Northamptonshire Community Foundation - Community Hero of the Week

Pattishall Picnic in the Park

Every year in July, Pattishall Events CIC run Picnic in the Park.

Picnic in the Park is a one-day music and culture festival that showcases the talents of local performers and artists and makes live music accessible to the local community.

Around 1,500 people attend the festival each year, and the event is supported by several community groups including local schools, Scouts and the WI. In 2025, Pattishall Events partnered with musicians from the University of Northampton for the second time, to give them the opportunity to perform on a large stage.

Picnic in the Park brings families and friends together. The event was funded by the Constance Travis Endowment Fund for Northamptonshire, which is managed by Northamptonshire Community Foundation.

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is the county’s leading independent grant-making charity, providing much-needed and often life-changing grants to some of Northamptonshire’s most in-need residents. Since its inception in 2001, the foundation has awarded more than £24 million in grants.