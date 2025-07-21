Northamptonshire Community Foundation Community Hero of the Week

Born to Shine run a wide range of activities for their members

Born to Shine is a registered charity supporting those in need across Northamptonshire. The team is dedicated to inclusion and to reducing social isolation by providing resources, activities and a range of clubs and programmes that bring participants together.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Born to Shine has been awarded a grant from the Northamptonshire Federation of Disability Sport Fund, managed by Northamptonshire Community Foundation, for their latest programme: Shine Bright.

The Shine Bright programme will take place in several local schools that have high numbers of students with additional needs, with the aim of giving these young people a voice. Born to Shine adult members, supported by staff, will attend the schools to take part in a dance performance and to talk about their own experiences growing up with complex and additional needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Current Born to Shine members have expressed that this kind of experience would have helped them when they were younger, to understand that they are not alone and to find spaces where they will be welcomed and supported.

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is the county’s leading independent grant-making charity, providing much-needed and often life-changing grants to some of Northamptonshire’s most in-need residents. Since its inception in 2001, the foundation has awarded more than £24 million in grants.