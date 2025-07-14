Northamptonshire Community Foundation Community Hero of the Week

Laugh Out Loud Theatre Company is bringing colourful and engaging pantomimes, educational shows and murder mystery events to communities across Northamptonshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as entertaining audiences and bringing professional theatre performances to accessible community spaces, Laugh Out Loud Theatre Company support young people wanting to get involved in performing.

Their week-long Summer Drama Camp gets 8–16-year-olds involved in drama games, techniques and activities and ends with two live performances of The Wind in the Willows, with every child who wants one taking a speaking part in the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In June, the theatre company took part in Chester House Estate’s Roman Fest, putting on a 30-minute family friendly theatre show about how the Romans would find modern day life in 2025.

Laugh Out Loud Theatre Company’s Roman Fest performance

This popular production was funded by a grant from the Constance Travis Endowment Fund for Northamptonshire, through Northamptonshire Community Foundation.

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is the county’s leading independent grant-making charity, providing much-needed and often life-changing grants to some of Northamptonshire’s most in-need residents. Since its inception in 2001, the foundation has awarded more than £24 million in grants.