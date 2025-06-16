Northamptonshire Community Foundation Community Hero of the Week

The team at Spring Charity offer community services for local families to gain opportunities to improve their wellbeing and life outcomes.

One of the many services on offer is a Family Breakfast Club, which was funded by the Anchor Community Connection Fund through Northamptonshire Community Foundation.

The breakfast club runs every morning to give hungry parents and caregivers who are experiencing food poverty a safe and non-judgmental place to come for breakfast. Families are encouraged to come together, share food and recipes, and find community.

Regular attendees will be provided with breakfast packs to help them safely prepare, store and serve food at home. Visitors are also supported by Spring Charity staff and trustees to become volunteers and help facilitate breakfast sessions, as a way to boost their confidence and turn the breakfast club into a lasting legacy.

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is the county’s leading independent grant-making charity, providing much-needed and often life-changing grants to some of Northamptonshire’s most in-need residents. Since its inception in 2001, the foundation has awarded more than £24 million in grants.