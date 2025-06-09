Northamptonshire Community Foundation - Community Hero of the Week

Clubs for Young People Northamptonshire has been providing and improving youth provisions across the county for more than fifty years.

The charity works closely with communities in Northamptonshire to ensure that all children aged 8 – 19 can access safe, fun and enjoyable activities designed to support their physical, social and intellectual development.

Clubs for Young People Northamptonshire was recently awarded a grant from the St Giles Charitable Trust Fund, through Northamptonshire Community Foundation. This grant has enabled a new, free youth provision in Briar Hill, Northampton.

New youth sessions are focused on encouraging teamwork, building confidence, managing stress and anxiety, and promoting community cohesion. One of the activities on offer is food preparation skills, guided by a local chef and with a hot meal provided to every attendee.

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is the county’s leading independent grant-making charity, providing much-needed and often life-changing grants to some of Northamptonshire’s most in-need residents. Since its inception in 2001, the foundation has awarded more than £24 million in grants.