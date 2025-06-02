Northamptonshire Community Foundation: Community Hero of the Week

Northampton-based Everyday English exists to support people who do not have English as their first language, to break down language barriers and to create social integration and cohesion.

Everyday English run an English School, a wide variety of English courses and regular Community Conversation Cafes. Their first Community Conversation Cafe took place in 2017, and these have since become lively spaces where people come together to exchange languages and culture.

To further develop the cafes, Everyday English was recently awarded a grant from Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s Queen’s Institute Relief Fund. This funding will enable the expansion of the cafes into the local refugee community, to further the organisation’s work bringing people together and tackling loneliness and isolation.

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is the county’s leading independent grant-making charity, providing much-needed and often life-changing grants to some of Northamptonshire’s most in-need residents. Since its inception in 2001, the foundation has awarded more than £24 million in grants.