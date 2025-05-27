Northamptonshire Community Foundation - Community Hero of the Week
The charity supports people of all ages through all kinds of grief, recognising that bereavement is a different journey for all who experience it.
The Never Alone Project are currently working on the launch of a programme that will focus on teenagers who are struggling to engage with their normal lives after bereavement, helping them to combat challenges around school attendance, friendships, behaviour, focus and emotions.
Volunteers will mentor teenagers, offering advocacy, accountability, and practical and emotional support to help them re-engage with their lives. Each teenager will be involved in the development of their own support plan, which will also be agreed with their guardians and school.
To support the setup of their Grief Mentorship programme, The Never Alone Project have been awarded a grant from the Northamptonshire Queen’s Institute Fund, through Northamptonshire Community Foundation.
