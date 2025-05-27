Northamptonshire Community Foundation - Community Hero of the Week

The Never Alone Project is a bereavement charity dedicated to helping Northamptonshire residents through grief.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity supports people of all ages through all kinds of grief, recognising that bereavement is a different journey for all who experience it.

The Never Alone Project are currently working on the launch of a programme that will focus on teenagers who are struggling to engage with their normal lives after bereavement, helping them to combat challenges around school attendance, friendships, behaviour, focus and emotions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteers will mentor teenagers, offering advocacy, accountability, and practical and emotional support to help them re-engage with their lives. Each teenager will be involved in the development of their own support plan, which will also be agreed with their guardians and school.

The Never Alone Project helps people of all ages through grief.

To support the setup of their Grief Mentorship programme, The Never Alone Project have been awarded a grant from the Northamptonshire Queen’s Institute Fund, through Northamptonshire Community Foundation.

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is the county’s leading independent grant-making charity, providing much-needed and often life-changing grants to some of Northamptonshire’s most in-need residents. Since its inception in 2001, the foundation has awarded more than £24 million in grants.