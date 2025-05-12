Northamptonshire Community Foundation - Community Hero of the Week

Enfold provides a range of vital support services which help to improve the lives of those living with Autism Spectrum Condition and their families.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity provides help, advice and activities; the team works to give Autistic people a voice and to educate the wider community.

This year, Enfold were awarded a grant from the Constance Travis Community Endowment Fund, through Northamptonshire Community Foundation. This funding enabled the growth of Enfold’s support groups for Autistic adults.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The support groups are run at community centres across the county, currently in Kettering, Northampton, Wellingborough and Rushden. Activities offered to attendees include exercise classes, cookie decorating, board games and clay modelling.

EnFold hosted EnFest earlier this year

Enfold’s Adult Social Support Group is a space where attendees can be themselves, enjoy social interactions and activities, and boost their confidence and independence.

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is the county’s leading independent grant-making charity, providing much-needed and often life-changing grants to some of Northamptonshire’s most in-need residents. Since its inception in 2001, the foundation has awarded more than £24 million in grants.