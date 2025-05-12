Northamptonshire Community Foundation - Community Hero of the Week
The charity provides help, advice and activities; the team works to give Autistic people a voice and to educate the wider community.
This year, Enfold were awarded a grant from the Constance Travis Community Endowment Fund, through Northamptonshire Community Foundation. This funding enabled the growth of Enfold’s support groups for Autistic adults.
The support groups are run at community centres across the county, currently in Kettering, Northampton, Wellingborough and Rushden. Activities offered to attendees include exercise classes, cookie decorating, board games and clay modelling.
Enfold’s Adult Social Support Group is a space where attendees can be themselves, enjoy social interactions and activities, and boost their confidence and independence.
Northamptonshire Community Foundation is the county’s leading independent grant-making charity, providing much-needed and often life-changing grants to some of Northamptonshire’s most in-need residents. Since its inception in 2001, the foundation has awarded more than £24 million in grants.