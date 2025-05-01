Northamptonshire Community Foundation - Community Hero of the Week

By Hazel Munn
Contributor
Published 1st May 2025, 09:09 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 09:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
One of the core principles of the Dostiyo Asian Women and Girls Organisation is to promote access to services that transcend racial, religious, linguistic and cultural barriers.

Through its Community Café, Dostiyo aims to promote emotional, mental and physical wellbeing amongst its beneficiaries, by creating a safe and welcoming space where local residents can socialise and access support.

The weekly café is run by volunteers and was recently funded by Northamptonshire Community Foundation, through a grant from the Northampton Queen’s Institute Relief Fund.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Key café activities include Tea and Talk sessions, cultural sharing and celebration events, and confidence-building workshops that focus on leadership, communication skills and public speaking.

Dostiyo Asian Women & Girls Organisation Community CaféDostiyo Asian Women & Girls Organisation Community Café
Dostiyo Asian Women & Girls Organisation Community Café

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is the county’s leading independent grant-making charity, providing much-needed and often life-changing grants to some of Northamptonshire’s most in-need residents. Since its inception in 2001, the foundation has awarded more than £24 million in grants.

Related topics:Northamptonshire Community FoundationNorthamptonshire
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice