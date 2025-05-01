Northamptonshire Community Foundation - Community Hero of the Week
Through its Community Café, Dostiyo aims to promote emotional, mental and physical wellbeing amongst its beneficiaries, by creating a safe and welcoming space where local residents can socialise and access support.
The weekly café is run by volunteers and was recently funded by Northamptonshire Community Foundation, through a grant from the Northampton Queen’s Institute Relief Fund.
Key café activities include Tea and Talk sessions, cultural sharing and celebration events, and confidence-building workshops that focus on leadership, communication skills and public speaking.
Northamptonshire Community Foundation is the county’s leading independent grant-making charity, providing much-needed and often life-changing grants to some of Northamptonshire’s most in-need residents. Since its inception in 2001, the foundation has awarded more than £24 million in grants.