Northamptonshire Community Foundation - Community Hero of the Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of the core principles of the Dostiyo Asian Women and Girls Organisation is to promote access to services that transcend racial, religious, linguistic and cultural barriers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Through its Community Café, Dostiyo aims to promote emotional, mental and physical wellbeing amongst its beneficiaries, by creating a safe and welcoming space where local residents can socialise and access support.

The weekly café is run by volunteers and was recently funded by Northamptonshire Community Foundation, through a grant from the Northampton Queen’s Institute Relief Fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Key café activities include Tea and Talk sessions, cultural sharing and celebration events, and confidence-building workshops that focus on leadership, communication skills and public speaking.

Dostiyo Asian Women & Girls Organisation Community Café

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is the county’s leading independent grant-making charity, providing much-needed and often life-changing grants to some of Northamptonshire’s most in-need residents. Since its inception in 2001, the foundation has awarded more than £24 million in grants.