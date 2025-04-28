Northamptonshire Community Foundation - Community Hero of the Week

Hemmingwell Community and Skills Centre Youth Club

The team of volunteers at Hemmingwell Community and Skills Centre serve more than 4,600 residents in Wellingborough.

One of the vital services provided by the centre is the term-time Breakfast Club, which ensures that 25 children and young people are given breakfast and walked to school each morning.

The purpose of the Breakfast Club is to improve young people’s wellbeing, to boost school attendance figures, to support parents and to ensure that those who are struggling to pay school breakfast club fees are still able to have a nutritious breakfast.

To support the running of Hemmingwell Community and Skills Centre’s Breakfast Club, the group were awarded a grant from Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s Family Food Aid Fund.

The grant award funded the provision of a variety of food, drinks and activities for Breakfast Club attendees to enjoy before they go to school.

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is the county’s leading independent grant-making charity, providing much-needed and often life-changing grants to some of Northamptonshire’s most in-need residents. During the 2023/24 financial year, the foundation achieved their biggest grant-making year yet, awarding more than £2.9 million.