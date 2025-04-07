Northamptonshire Community Foundation: Community Hero of the Week

By Hazel Munn
Contributor
Published 7th Apr 2025, 10:44 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 12:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Souster Youth Trust is 10 years old this year. Based in Thrapston, the charity works closely with local schools, churches and community organisations to support the needs of young people in Northamptonshire.

At the end of 2024, the trust was awarded a grant from Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s Northamptonshire Young People’s Fund, to enable the Grow project.

The Grow project is a 6 - 8-week course of small-group therapeutic sessions designed by the Souster Youth Trust’s Psychological Health Lead and led by two members of the youth team. Each session is a blend of discussion, group activities, and evidence-based exercises, all aimed at supporting wellbeing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Beneficiaries of the project are identified and referred by local schools, and include students experiencing mental health or behavioural problems, and/or those who may be living in difficult situations at home.

The Souster Youth Trust supports the needs of young people in Northamptonshire.The Souster Youth Trust supports the needs of young people in Northamptonshire.
The Souster Youth Trust supports the needs of young people in Northamptonshire.

The Northamptonshire Young People’s Fund was established by Northamptonshire Community Foundation last year. The foundation is the county’s leading independent grant-making charity, providing much-needed and often life-changing grants to some of Northamptonshire’s most in-need residents. During the 2023/24 financial year, the foundation achieved their biggest grant-making year yet, awarding more than £2.9 million.

Related topics:NorthamptonshireNorthamptonshire Community Foundation
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice