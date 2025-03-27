Northamptonshire Community Foundation - Community Hero of the Week
The group supports more than 500 people across Northamptonshire, providing services that include weekly food parcels, online wellbeing sessions, football, swimming classes, community lunches and a safe, warm space.
Recently, United African Association have found themselves inundated with walk-in requests for help with food shops, toiletries and household essentials. To fulfil this need, a grant from Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s Family Food Aid Fund has enabled the purchase of supermarket gift vouchers, which can be handed out to those in need.
Northamptonshire Community Foundation is the county’s leading independent grant-making charity, providing much-needed and often life-changing grants to some of Northamptonshire’s most in-need residents. During the 2023/24 financial year, the foundation achieved their biggest grant-making year yet, awarding more than £2.9 million.