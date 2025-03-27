Northamptonshire Community Foundation - Community Hero of the Week

The United African Association is a growing organisation composed of African individuals, organisations and friends of the African community who take immense pride in their African heritage and culture.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group supports more than 500 people across Northamptonshire, providing services that include weekly food parcels, online wellbeing sessions, football, swimming classes, community lunches and a safe, warm space.

Recently, United African Association have found themselves inundated with walk-in requests for help with food shops, toiletries and household essentials. To fulfil this need, a grant from Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s Family Food Aid Fund has enabled the purchase of supermarket gift vouchers, which can be handed out to those in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is the county’s leading independent grant-making charity, providing much-needed and often life-changing grants to some of Northamptonshire’s most in-need residents. During the 2023/24 financial year, the foundation achieved their biggest grant-making year yet, awarding more than £2.9 million.