Northamptonshire Community Foundation - Community Hero of the Week

By Hazel Munn
Contributor
Published 27th Mar 2025, 10:42 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2025, 10:48 BST
The United African Association is a growing organisation composed of African individuals, organisations and friends of the African community who take immense pride in their African heritage and culture.

The group supports more than 500 people across Northamptonshire, providing services that include weekly food parcels, online wellbeing sessions, football, swimming classes, community lunches and a safe, warm space.

Recently, United African Association have found themselves inundated with walk-in requests for help with food shops, toiletries and household essentials. To fulfil this need, a grant from Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s Family Food Aid Fund has enabled the purchase of supermarket gift vouchers, which can be handed out to those in need.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is the county’s leading independent grant-making charity, providing much-needed and often life-changing grants to some of Northamptonshire’s most in-need residents. During the 2023/24 financial year, the foundation achieved their biggest grant-making year yet, awarding more than £2.9 million.

Related topics:Northamptonshire Community FoundationNorthamptonshire
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice