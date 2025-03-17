Northamptonshire Community Foundation Community Hero of the Week

Northamptonshire Music and Performing Arts Trust (NMPAT) aims to inspire and nurture young people in Northamptonshire through music and the arts.

The Trust offers a range of enrichment programmes for schools and individuals, and runs 11 Saturday Music and Performing Arts Centres, and three NMPAT Contemporary Centres at venues around the county.

NMPAT were recently awarded funding from the Northamptonshire Young People’s Fund, through Northamptonshire Community Foundation.

This funding will support a programme of activities for young people aged 11-25 who are at risk of becoming involved in crime and/or anti-social behaviour.

25 workshops will enable participants to engage in music making and will culminate in a final performance to showcase their work in front of family and friends.

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is the county’s leading independent grant-making charity, providing much-needed and often life-changing grants to some of Northamptonshire’s most in-need residents.

During the 2023/24 financial year, the foundation achieved their biggest grant-making year yet, awarding more than £2.9 million.