Northamptonshire Community Foundation Community Hero of the Week

By Hazel Munn
Contributor
Published 17th Mar 2025, 14:12 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 14:44 BST
The team at Restore Northampton run a wide range of projects that focus on building communities and strengthening families, all of which contribute to the charity’s main aim of reducing the impact of poverty in Northampton and improving the health and wellbeing of local residents.

Restore Northampton has been awarded funding from the Constance Travis Community Endowment Fund, through Northamptonshire Community Foundation.

Most Popular

This grant award will support The Well, a welcoming space and chatty cafe set up for Restore members and new visitors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Between 150 and 180 people are welcomed to various Restore projects each month.

Restore Northamptonplaceholder image
Restore Northampton

The Well is an opportunity for Restore Northampton to deepen their connections with their existing beneficiaries and have the space to welcome up to 40 more guests, offering a book corner, games, quiet spaces, craft activities and with free refreshments.

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is the county’s leading independent grant-making charity, providing much-needed and often life-changing grants to some of Northamptonshire’s most in-need residents.

During the 2023/24 financial year, the foundation achieved their biggest grant-making year yet, awarding more than £2.9 million.

Related topics:Northamptonshire Community FoundationNorthamptonshire
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice