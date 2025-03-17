Northamptonshire Community Foundation Community Hero of the Week
Restore Northampton has been awarded funding from the Constance Travis Community Endowment Fund, through Northamptonshire Community Foundation.
This grant award will support The Well, a welcoming space and chatty cafe set up for Restore members and new visitors.
Between 150 and 180 people are welcomed to various Restore projects each month.
The Well is an opportunity for Restore Northampton to deepen their connections with their existing beneficiaries and have the space to welcome up to 40 more guests, offering a book corner, games, quiet spaces, craft activities and with free refreshments.
Northamptonshire Community Foundation is the county’s leading independent grant-making charity, providing much-needed and often life-changing grants to some of Northamptonshire’s most in-need residents.
During the 2023/24 financial year, the foundation achieved their biggest grant-making year yet, awarding more than £2.9 million.