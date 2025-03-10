Northamptonshire Community Foundation Community Hero of the Week
Working from three centres across Northamptonshire – in Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough – the Teamwork Trust team run day centre services for adults with learning disabilities, Autism and mental health problems.
The services support members to identify and reach their own individual goals, and to build independence.
In early 2025, Teamwork Trust were awarded a grant from the Constance Travis Community Endowment Fund, through Northamptonshire Community Foundation.
The funds will enable the setup of a new Employment Hub at the group’s Wellingborough centre, which will support and signpost Teamwork Trust service users to local development, volunteering and work opportunities.
Northamptonshire Community Foundation is the county’s leading independent grant-making charity, providing much-needed and often life-changing grants to some of Northamptonshire’s most in-need residents. During the 2023/24 financial year, the foundation achieved their biggest grant-making year yet, awarding more than £2.9 million.