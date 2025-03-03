Northamptonshire Community Foundation Community Hero of the Week

The team at Northamptonshire Titans Foundation uses the power of basketball to create positive change, by leveraging the sport not just as a means of physical activity, but also to provide education and to build community.

The foundation’s Bounce Back: Basketball for Youth Empowerment initiative has been set up to support young people aged 11 – 18 who are at risk of crime and anti-social behaviour.

Based at Malcolm Arnold Academy, the project will deliver weekly basketball sessions led by qualified coaches, to 50 young people. The sessions provide a safe and supportive environment for participants to find a constructive outlet for their energy and reducing the likelihood of their involvement in negative activities.

The Bounce Back: Basketball for Youth Empowerment programme is funded by a grant award from the Northamptonshire Young People’s Fund, set up by Northamptonshire Community Foundation.

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is the county’s leading independent grant-making charity, providing much-needed and often life-changing grants to some of Northamptonshire’s most in-need residents. During the 2023/24 financial year, the foundation achieved their biggest grant-making year yet, awarding more than £2.9 million.