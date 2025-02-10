Northamptonshire Community Foundation: Community Hero of the Week
The affordable meals on wheels service can be requested by day centre members and non-members, for weekday delivery or collection. A recent grant from Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s Warm this Winter Fund was awarded to support this; to increase the number of freshly prepared meals delivered to older residents each week, and to enable the delivery of regular health and wellbeing check-ins for each meal recipient.
Pravasi Mandal members will also be offered information sessions that will connect them with local resources, and the provision of referral services to healthcare providers and social services that will give additional support.
Northamptonshire Community Foundation is the county’s leading independent grant-making charity, providing much-needed and often life-changing grants to some of Northamptonshire’s most in-need residents. During the 2023/24 financial year, the foundation achieved their biggest grant-making year yet, awarding more than £2.9 million.