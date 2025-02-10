Northamptonshire Community Foundation: Community Hero of the Week
The charity’s Babies, Tots and Adults drop-in sessions are open to all and encourage parents and caregivers to spend quality time with their children and to build a support network in a warm, safe and welcoming space.
RUSH 2The Den also runs a Swap Shop and delivers food donations to low-income families in need. For this work, the charity was recently awarded a grant from Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s Family Food Aid Fund, to enable the hire of storage units that will keep Swap Shop items safe, and the purchase of a glass-fronted fridge/freezer so that families can help themselves to the food they need without having to ask.
Northamptonshire Community Foundation is the county’s leading independent grant-making charity, providing much-needed and often life-changing grants to some of Northamptonshire’s most in-need residents. During the 2023/24 financial year, the foundation achieved their biggest grant-making year yet, awarding more than £2.9 million.