Northamptonshire Community Foundation Community Hero of the Week
Last financial year more than 4,400 households were supported by the food bank, which runs two sessions each week to provide household essentials including food parcels, toiletries, cleaning products, pet food and nappies.
Weston Favell Centre Food Bank has set up a multi-agency hub to provide wraparound services to visitors, with the aim of tackling poverty and ensuring that anyone in need can be directed towards appropriate help beyond the crisis support offered by the food bank.
The food bank was recently awarded a grant from the St Giles Charitable Trust Fund, via Northamptonshire Community Foundation, for their vital work providing essential support to those in need.
Northamptonshire Community Foundation is the county’s leading independent grant-making charity, providing much-needed and often life-changing grants to some of Northamptonshire’s most in-need residents. During the 2023/24 financial year, the foundation achieved their biggest grant-making year yet, awarding more than £2.9 million.