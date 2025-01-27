Northamptonshire Community Foundation - Community Hero of the Week
The group were recently awarded a grant from the St Giles Charitable Trust Fund, through Northamptonshire Community Foundation. This grant will fund projects focusing on eradicating poverty amongst young care leavers, including the provision of weekly parcels of food, toiletries, sanitary products and cleaning products.
These parcels are just one of several unique projects run by Right Resolution. Through the Cooking Good Project, care leavers are taught how to prepare healthy and nutritious meals from scratch; The Jeevan Project sees boxes of sanitaryware given to care leavers across Northamptonshire and Bedfordshire, and the Nene Valley Care Trust Project offers intensive 1-2-1 support to care leavers and organises apprenticeships with local businesses.
Northamptonshire Community Foundation are long-time supporters of Right Resolution CIC. The foundation is the county’s leading independent grant-making charity, providing much-needed and often life-changing grants to some of Northamptonshire’s most in-need residents. During the 2023/24 financial year, the foundation achieved their biggest grant-making year yet, awarding more than £2.9 million.