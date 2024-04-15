Northamptonshire charity store celebrates funding more than 400 lifesaving missions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Your local air ambulance’s charity boutique store in Wellingborough is celebrating funding more than 400 lifesaving missions for the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA).

The charity boutique opened its doors on 13 April 2015 and is situated in the heart of Wellingborough, Northamptonshire. Over the past nine years the store has generated £786,486.55 worth of sales for the charity – funding more than 400 lifesaving missions throughout Northamptonshire and further afield.

The store has also received 22,890 bags of donated goods but continues to require support from the local community with further donations of new and preloved items, as these provide vital income for the charity.

The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance crews can be on the ground within minutes helping to deliver lifesaving care and giving patients the very best chance of survival – so the dedicated support from its local supporters has been and continues to be greatly appreciated by the charity.

Store Manager, Karen Coles said: “We are so grateful for the support everyone in the local community has shown over the past nine years and without this support we wouldn’t have been able to provide pre-hospital emergency care to those who need it most.”

“We receive no government or National Lottery funding and rely entirely on donations to raise the much-needed funds for every mission – the stores play an integral role in keeping the vital service operational,” she expressed.