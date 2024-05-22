Northamptonshire charity store celebrates funding 400 lifesaving missions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A local air ambulance’s charity boutique store in Kingsthorpe is celebrating funding 400 lifesaving missions for the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA).

The charity boutique opened its doors on 20 May 2016 and is situated in Kingsthorpe, Northamptonshire. Over the past eight years the store has generated £790,258.30 worth of sales for the charity – funding 400 lifesaving missions throughout Northamptonshire and further afield.

The store has also received 75,937 bags of donated goods but continues to require support from the local community with further donations of new and preloved items, as these provide vital income for the charity.

The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance crew are available 24/7, 365 days per year, providing lifesaving pre-hospital care to those who need it the most. The charity receives no government or National Lottery funding and relies solely on generous donations from its supporters to fund its vital missions – without this they wouldn’t be able to continue their lifesaving missions across Northamptonshire and further afield.

Store Manager, Chris Ireland said: “We would like to say a big thank you to everyone in the local community for all their support over the past eight years. Without this support the charity wouldn’t be able to continue to save lives in Northamptonshire and further afield.”

“We receive no government or National Lottery funding and rely entirely on donations to raise the much-needed funds for every mission,” he added.