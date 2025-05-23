Northamptonshire charity secures funding from National Lottery Reaching Communities Fund

Brackley Play & Activity Day 2024 - Organised by South Northants Youth Engagement

South Northants Youth Engagement secures three years of funding to empower young people across South Northants.

SNYE is proud to announce that it has been awarded three years of funding from The National Lottery Reaching Communities Fund to support and expand its work with young people across South Northants with support from Brackley Town Council and Towcester Town Council.

South Northants Youth Engagement delivers youth clubs, projects, holiday schemes, Play & Activity Days and two successful Youth Councils in partnership with Brackley Town Council and Towcester Town Council. This investment will allow SNYE, a youth-focused charity to continue to grow its vital services across the South Northants.

Towcester Town Councillor and SNYE Trustee, Martin Johns said: "Youth work has perhaps never been more important than today. This funding recognises the good work being done here with our young people and gives certainty to keeping it going."

“We are incredibly grateful to The National Lottery Reaching Communities Fund for this support. This funding will help us reach more young people, create new opportunities, and build stronger futures.” commented Penny Embden, Youth Engagement Manager of SNYE.

Over the next three years, the funding will enable us to:

Deliver weekly youth club sessions in Brackley and Towcester with a strong focus on safety in the community and crime awareness.

Maintain a dedicated team of accredited Youth Leaders to facilitate and inspire at every session

Create more opportunities for volunteers and students to get involved in meaningful youth work

Strengthen and grow our existing partnerships across the district

Extend our youth support and services into neighbouring villages, reaching even more young people

Develop and expand our youth councils in both towns, giving young people a stronger voice in their communities

Iain Anderson, Chair of the Trustees, commented: “This grant from The National Lottery is a crucial and timely boost for local youth services. It strengthens SNYE’s ongoing work with young people and propels us toward realising our ambitious future plans.”

To find out more about SNYE please follow our facebook and Instagram pages. Our website is currently being redesigned: www.youth-engagement.co.uk/