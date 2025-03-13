Northamptonshire charity is recruiting

A charity in Northamptonshire is seeking a motivated individual to kick-start a career in energy advice and sustainability through the Green Doctor Academy, a national programme supported by the Cadent Foundation.

Groundwork Northamptonshire is recruiting for a Green Doctor Trainee Home Energy Advisor, a full-time, 12-month position and delivering services across Northamptonshire. The successful candidate will receive expert training with Groundwork Manchester, with travel and accommodation covered, and will gain a City & Guilds Level 3 qualification in Energy Awareness.

Kate Williams, Chief Executive of Groundwork Northamptonshire, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for someone to join a forward-thinking organisation while gaining hands-on experience in a field that is both meaningful and rewarding. As we continue to support communities in Northamptonshire, this role offers the chance to make a significant, positive impact by helping residents save energy and reduce their environmental footprint. This is a unique opportunity to try something new and take a first step on a career path where you can make a real difference.”

The successful recruit will help Northamptonshire residents reduce their energy bills, improve home energy efficiency, and stay warm and well throughout the year. Key responsibilities include providing telephone advice, assisting with home visits, installing small energy-saving measures, and participating in outreach activities to promote the service.

More about the Green Doctors programmeGroundwork UK’s Green Doctors programme has been designed to help UK residents stay warm, stay well, and save money on household bills. Green Doctors visit vulnerable people in their homes, offering free, impartial advice and installing energy-saving measures to help them take control of their bills, save energy in the home, and access other services and initiatives available.

With support from the Cadent Foundation, Groundwork UK has established the Green Doctor Academy, in order to attract diverse talent to take on Green Doctor roles, and to provide paid work placements, training and qualifications for people who are new to the sector.

The ideal candidate will be approachable, professional and motivated to learn. We’ll help you to gain the technical qualifications, skills, knowledge and experience needed, provided you commit to a structured programme of learning alongside other Trainees. The role will involve working in communities and supporting vulnerable people in their homes, so interpersonal skills and a commitment to working safely and responsibly will be critical.

As part of a small team, communication and team-working skills will be essential, as will a willingness to travel to support customers within an agreed geographical area.

For details and to apply email [email protected]. The closing date is 7th April 2025, and the anticipated start date is 5th May 2025.