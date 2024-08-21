Northamptonshire charity boutique is celebrating raising over £2 million for lifesaving charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Your local air ambulance charity boutique store in Daventry is celebrating raising over £2 million worth of sales and funding more than 1,000 lifesaving missions for the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA).

The charity boutique opened its doors on 19 August 2011 and is situated just off the high street in Daventry, Northamptonshire. Over the past thirteen years the store has generated a phenomenal £2,394,238.48 worth of sales for the charity – incredibly funding more than 1,000 lifesaving missions throughout Northamptonshire and further afield.

The store has also received 168,491 bags of donated goods but continues to require support from the local community with further donations of new and preloved items, as these provide vital income for the charity.

Within minutes, WNAA’s critical care crews can be on the ground delivering pre-hospital emergency care and giving patients the very best chance of survival – this vital service relies entirely on donations to raise the £2,300 needed for each rescue mission, as the charity receives no government or National Lottery funding.

Store Manager Diane Hall said: “We are all incredibly proud to work for such a dedicated and vital service and we would like to thank everyone in the local community for their support over the last thirteen years. We wouldn’t have been able to reach this milestone without each and every person who has donated or visited our store.”

“We continue to require further donations of new and preloved items, as these provide vital income for the charity which keeps our helicopters flying and our crews providing pre-hospital critical care to those who need it most,” she added.

For more information, please visit: www.theairambulanceservice.org.uk or call 0300 3045 999.