Northamptonshire charity boutique celebrates funding more than 600 lifesaving missions

By Leanne Fitches
Contributor
Published 15th Jul 2024, 09:06 BST
Your local air ambulance charity boutique store in Oundle is celebrating funding more than 600 lifesaving missions for the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA).

The charity boutique opened its doors on 09 July 2015 and is situated in the heart of Oundle, close to various local amenities. Over the past nine years the store has generated an amazing £1,126,841.04 worth of sales for the charity – funding more than 600 lifesaving missions throughout Northamptonshire and further afield.

The store has also received 27,473 bags of donated goods but continues to require support from the local community with further donations of new and preloved items, as these provide vital income for the charity.

Within minutes, WNAA’s critical care crews can be on the ground delivering pre-hospital emergency care and giving patients the very best chance of survival – this vital service relies entirely on donations to raise the £2,300 needed for each rescue mission, as the charity receives no government or National Lottery funding.

Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA)Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA)
Store Manager Jamie Arnold said: “We would like to thank the local community for their support over the past nine years and without this we wouldn’t have been able to raise such an amazing amount to support the charity’s lifesaving missions in Northamptonshire and further afield.”

“We receive no government or National Lottery funding and rely on donations from the local community and businesses to raise the much needed £2,300 for each lifesaving mission.”

For more information, please visit: www.theairambulanceservice.org.uk or call 0300 3045 999.

