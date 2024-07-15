Northamptonshire charity boutique celebrates funding more than 600 lifesaving missions
The charity boutique opened its doors on 09 July 2015 and is situated in the heart of Oundle, close to various local amenities. Over the past nine years the store has generated an amazing £1,126,841.04 worth of sales for the charity – funding more than 600 lifesaving missions throughout Northamptonshire and further afield.
The store has also received 27,473 bags of donated goods but continues to require support from the local community with further donations of new and preloved items, as these provide vital income for the charity.
Within minutes, WNAA’s critical care crews can be on the ground delivering pre-hospital emergency care and giving patients the very best chance of survival – this vital service relies entirely on donations to raise the £2,300 needed for each rescue mission, as the charity receives no government or National Lottery funding.
Store Manager Jamie Arnold said: “We would like to thank the local community for their support over the past nine years and without this we wouldn’t have been able to raise such an amazing amount to support the charity’s lifesaving missions in Northamptonshire and further afield.”
For more information, please visit: www.theairambulanceservice.org.uk or call 0300 3045 999.
