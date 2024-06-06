Northamptonshire care home shares wartime memories ahead of D-Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents of a Northamptonshire care home have shared memories of the war to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings – as well as the importance of remembering wartime events.

Meadow View, a branch of Wellbeing Care that prides itself on providing the highest standard of person-centred care for up to 53 people in Wellingborough, encouraged its residents to share their wartime memories ahead of the D-Day 80th commemorations.

Mabel Bright, 100, who was one of more than 80,000 women who were part of the Women's Land Army, talked about how she used to look after animals and help grow vegetables, while, Jean Riddley, 89, said: “I came from a family of eight children, so we all had to get up in the middle of the night and go to an air raid shelter. We thought of other people at that time.”

Recent research by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission found that fewer than half (48 percent) of those aged 18 to 34 could recognise D-Day as the day on which Allied forces landed on the beaches of Normandy. One in five also believe that there is no longer any need to commemorate it or similar events.

Mabel, a resident of Meadow View, who served in the Women's Land Army, and her husband

When asked about D-Day specifically, Bill Bamforth, 83, said: “The D-Day landings were a big thing, there were a lot of people involved. Basically, what happened is the country got back on its feet after D-Day.” And on the importance of remembering the events, he said: “I think it's very important that people remember anything to do with the war. Let’s hope there’s not another one. I think people should remember all the lives that were lost, the families that were ruined, children that were lost, people who went to war, particularly younger people, and who never came back.”

Ronald Riddley, 90, echoed that anti-war sentiment, saying: “There was a lot of trouble. A lot of people didn’t believe in going into the war.”

On a more positive note, commenting on happier times when the war ended, Ronald continued: “Everybody got together, and we were all happy, of course. That was alright, that was!”

Mabel concluded: “We were at peace. You can’t beat peace, can you?”