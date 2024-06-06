Northamptonshire care home shares wartime memories ahead of D-Day
Meadow View, a branch of Wellbeing Care that prides itself on providing the highest standard of person-centred care for up to 53 people in Wellingborough, encouraged its residents to share their wartime memories ahead of the D-Day 80th commemorations.
Mabel Bright, 100, who was one of more than 80,000 women who were part of the Women's Land Army, talked about how she used to look after animals and help grow vegetables, while, Jean Riddley, 89, said: “I came from a family of eight children, so we all had to get up in the middle of the night and go to an air raid shelter. We thought of other people at that time.”
Recent research by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission found that fewer than half (48 percent) of those aged 18 to 34 could recognise D-Day as the day on which Allied forces landed on the beaches of Normandy. One in five also believe that there is no longer any need to commemorate it or similar events.
When asked about D-Day specifically, Bill Bamforth, 83, said: “The D-Day landings were a big thing, there were a lot of people involved. Basically, what happened is the country got back on its feet after D-Day.” And on the importance of remembering the events, he said: “I think it's very important that people remember anything to do with the war. Let’s hope there’s not another one. I think people should remember all the lives that were lost, the families that were ruined, children that were lost, people who went to war, particularly younger people, and who never came back.”
Ronald Riddley, 90, echoed that anti-war sentiment, saying: “There was a lot of trouble. A lot of people didn’t believe in going into the war.”
On a more positive note, commenting on happier times when the war ended, Ronald continued: “Everybody got together, and we were all happy, of course. That was alright, that was!”
Mabel concluded: “We were at peace. You can’t beat peace, can you?”
Reminiscence is crucial for older individuals or those living with dementia as it helps to offer a bridge to their past, evoke emotional connections, and stimulate cognitive function. Sharing memories also helps to maintain a sense of identity and contributes to maintaining independence and an enhanced quality of life. From a wider societal perspective, it helps keep a connection to the past alive – allowing today’s society to learn from previous generations.