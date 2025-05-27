Northamptonshire care home resident, Jack Waterfield, celebrates 104th birthday

The RAF veteran marked his birthday with a family lunch outing, before returning to Timken Grange for an afternoon party in the home, complete with live entertainment and heartfelt tributes. This birthday celebration follows an already eventful week for Jack, who was specially invited by local cadets to participate in their VE Day parade. The cadets listened attentively as Jack shared his wartime experiences, offering them an insight into the history they now commemorate.

Jack was also given the honour of opening VE Day celebrations at a local pub last week, where his status as a veteran was recognised with admiration by community members. He also participated enthusiastically in Timken Grange's own VE Day commemorative events.

As a veteran of the Royal Air Force during the Second World War, Jack’s life story has taken him far beyond Northamptonshire. His service began in 1941, enduring a harsh Scottish winter, before his postings took him to North Africa, Malta, Gibraltar, and Mount Vesuvius in Italy. These experiences eventually filled the pages of a book he authored about his time in the forces.

Now 104, Jack has lived through three British coronations and witnessed a century of significant change - a world utterly transformed from the one he helped defend. This wasn't just another birthday celebration. It was Northamptonshire's way of saying thank you to a man who, through more than a century, has remained very much at its heart.

Louise Mulvany, Home Manager at Timken Grange, said: “Jack brings something irreplaceable to our community here and has become quite the local celebrity. His life has been full of adventure, and it’s been a privilege for all of us at Timken Grange to celebrate this milestone with him. Moments like these remind us how special it is to be part of a community where stories like Jack’s continue to be honoured and shared.”

